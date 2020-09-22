Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now
Covid-19 lockdown and long queues at traffic licence renewal centres have left many Capetonians concerned about overdue vehicle licences.
Jandre Bakker of the Department of Transport and Public Works talks to Refilwe Moloto to sheds light on how traffic authorities will deal with motorists with expired licenses as the grace period for overdue licenses soon comes to an end.
The validity of driving licences was extended to 31 August with the customary 21 day grace period which lapses today.Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department
He says, however, the department is aware of the concerns and the director of Transport Administration and Licencing requested the Road Traffic Management Corporation(RTMC) transaction be removed from an individual's account.
So the first good news is that someone will still not be paying any penalties if they renew after today. But there will be arrears now.Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department
Arrears will only be accumulated from Tuesday, meaning the portion of the licence fee from today going forward will be added to the individual's licence fee when it is renewed.
The current decision will only be reviewed at the end of October, he says.
It basically says that someone has from today until the end of October to pay. However, if they pay from 1 October to 31 October, there will be one-month arrears. We cannot write off the arrears...but there will be no penalty.Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department
The Traffic management acting chief director has requested that all provincial and municipal traffic services within the Western Cape do not issue any infringement notices (a ticket) for the expired licence during this period.
Bakker notes that for the Western Province this will be an instruction - but can only be a request when it comes to municipalities.
It is up to the applicable (municipal) authority to decide whether they will be issuing an infringement notice or not.Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department
If you do receive an infringement notice or ticket, there is always a recourse, he adds.
He implores Capetonians to try and get to licencing departments and not leave it to the last minute.
Bakker says the department understands with more people returning to work, they do not have as much time to stand in long queues as was the case under lockdown levels.
Listen to the interview below:
