Local

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

22 September 2020 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town
Cape Argus
Environmental impact assessment
Refilwe Moloto
Social Housing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
river club
Marvin Charles
advocacy
Municipal Planning Tribunal
flood line
environmental authorisation
EA
Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.

The controversial R4 billion River Club development will go ahead after the Municipal Planning Tribunal approved the rezoning application on Monday.

The road to this point has been bumpy with complicated issues raised in opposition including the site being on a flood plain, the historic importance to indigenous people and concerns over environmental impact assessments.

The City of Cape Town last week appealed against the environmental authorisation (EA) granted by the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Marvin Charles (Cape Argus) who has been following the seven-year saga.

It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups… A R4 billion development situated at the oldest urbanised river valley in South Africa… about five kilometres from the city centre…

Marvin Charles, Cape Argus

This land is on a 100-year flood line…

Marvin Charles, Cape Argus

Khoi people believe there are people of the Khoi heritage buried on this site… The developer proposes a media centre [to display] the Khoi people’s heritage… They [Khoi people] have rejected this… We can expect this to heat up more…

Marvin Charles, Cape Argus

Environmental authorisation takes into consideration the whole socio-economic situation of the land as well as heritage. But they’re now sitting with 40 appeals…

Marvin Charles, Cape Argus

Investors have been sceptical because of red tape and bureaucracy from advocacy groups objecting… Social housing is not private developers’ responsibility… We don’t have an inclusionary housing policy…

Marvin Charles, Cape Argus

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


