Home
arrow_forward
Politics

SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption

22 September 2020 10:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SIU
President Cyril Ramaphosa
covid-19 tender fraud

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption that occurred during the procurement of goods and services during the national state of disaster.

Ramaphosa signed the proclamation on 23 July and has told the SIU he expects interim reports every six weeks

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about how far these investigations have moved.

The first (update) was on the 2nd of September. We gave him (Ramaphosa) that report and we also had a direct one-on-one meeting with him to present it to him.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

When the President discussed level 1 with the nation last week, he mentioned the report had been submitted and he would release the content once the SIU investigations are complete, says Khanyago.

He says it is not possible to discuss the details of cases under investigation., but notes they are progressing well. In cases where there are outcomes, these are being dealt with and will be made public.

He cites the Eastern Cape scooter case as an example where the SIU investigation found that province's health department's attempt to purchase 100 scooters to use as mobile clinics as irregular.

Such as in the case of 'Scootergate' we had outcomes in the sense that we were able to take that matter to court where we were given the order to stop the payment of that over R10 million to that person who was meant to be paid for those scooters.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

In addition, the order stated that the tender would be halted until the investigation was completed, he says.

The SIU is looking at 650 - 700 companies to a value of R7.5 billion contracts.

This does not mean all those tenders are irregular but are being looked at.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

The next update will be in October, he says.

Listen to the interview below:


