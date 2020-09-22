SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption that occurred during the procurement of goods and services during the national state of disaster.
Ramaphosa signed the proclamation on 23 July and has told the SIU he expects interim reports every six weeks
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about how far these investigations have moved.
The first (update) was on the 2nd of September. We gave him (Ramaphosa) that report and we also had a direct one-on-one meeting with him to present it to him.Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU
When the President discussed level 1 with the nation last week, he mentioned the report had been submitted and he would release the content once the SIU investigations are complete, says Khanyago.
He says it is not possible to discuss the details of cases under investigation., but notes they are progressing well. In cases where there are outcomes, these are being dealt with and will be made public.
He cites the Eastern Cape scooter case as an example where the SIU investigation found that province's health department's attempt to purchase 100 scooters to use as mobile clinics as irregular.
Such as in the case of 'Scootergate' we had outcomes in the sense that we were able to take that matter to court where we were given the order to stop the payment of that over R10 million to that person who was meant to be paid for those scooters.Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU
In addition, the order stated that the tender would be halted until the investigation was completed, he says.
The SIU is looking at 650 - 700 companies to a value of R7.5 billion contracts.
This does not mean all those tenders are irregular but are being looked at.Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU
The next update will be in October, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja
Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold.Read More
Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective
Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'
Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.Read More
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff
Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.Read More
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school
WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.Read More
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death
Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More