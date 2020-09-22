South African's losing millions unscrupulous Forex trading scams





It seems South Africa is becoming a hotbed for online fraudsters and that scammers have taken advantage of the economic uncertainly created by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Worrying figures given to ITWEB by cybersecurity firms have revealed that 35% of people who fell victim to investment fraud during lockdown have lost more than R83 000 individually.

The most common type of fraud is forex investments, offering potential investors too-good-to-be-true opportunities to make money by exchanging currencies against one another.

Checkpoint's Miguel Dias De Freitas

They're purely exploiting people's desperation during lockdown.

Forex scammers are some of the most deceptive and crafty scammers out there.

As far as Forex goes, we all know how volatile our currency is.

De Freitas says it's easy to mistake the scams for the real thing:

It gets very sophisticated.

They gain your trust, they use social engineering tactics and then they can bring you in and have you beleive your using a reputable site for trading.

