[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mtembu explains to the media why President Ramaphosa was unable to meet with National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) leadership on Monday.
[WATCH] Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says President Cyril Ramaphosa is 'too sick' to meet with the leadership of Nehawu today. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ZsgOeqKQ79— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 21, 2020
Mthembu told the press that the President was 'really sick' but Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seal later told Times Live that the President had a common cold.
So it seems he may have a coronavirus in the form of the common cold just not THE coronavirus.
ANd social media and Twitter in particular had lots to say.
There were many good wishes for the President
He certainly has been working hard and has had an enormous amount to contend with over these past few months.
