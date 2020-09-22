Delight for families reunited with residents at Cape Town home for the elderly
Refilwe Moloto gets an update from an old age home in Cape Town to find out how staff and residents are coping during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Moloto first spoke to the Kensington Home for the Aged back in April and heard how they were putting stringent measures in place to protect their vulnerable residents.
Since then the facility has lost 7 residents to the virus and 57 out of 83 residents who were tested were confirmed Covid positive.
Three staff members also tested positive.
We came out of quarantine in August.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
We had 7 fatalities.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
We changed with the levels but we remained vigilant. Under level 4, visitation was still restricted.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
The families were very anxious. Some were fearful that they might not see their parents again.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
With Level 1...the family and the residents are separated by a screen, no touching no hugging and by appointment only.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
That has brought much relief to the families because now they can at least see the condition that their parents are in.Leon Courie, General manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
Find out how old age homes are coping during the pandemic by clicking below:
