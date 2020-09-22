Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job





It’s no exaggeration; South Africa’s future rests on fixing Eskom – no pressure, André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter - the broken state-owned utility’s 13th CEO in the past decade – has been on the job for nine months.

FILE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at a briefing at Megawatt Park on 31 January 2020. Picture: EWN

When he first started, I thought to myself, 'How do you leave a corporate job and become the 13th CEO [in 10 years] of a state-owned enterprise that’s been looted so badly it can’t even walk?' Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

“The fact that he is still in the job, which is no doubt the toughest job in South Africa, and soldiering on bravely through the challenges that Eskom faces, is hugely positive from an investor’s point of view,” says Bronwyn Blood, a portfolio manager at Granate Asset Management.

Nevertheless, nine months in and there are no clearly visible improvements at Eskom.

It's still not profitable and it’s debt-mountain keeps on growing – it needs taxpayer bailouts just to pay the interest on the half-a-trillion rand it owes.

And it can’t produce enough electricity to meet the demand of an economy deep in recession.

Kieno Kammies interviewed De Ruyter, a man with an entire country on his shoulders.

[Taking the job] was about contributing… to improve things in South Africa. André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

I’ve had zero political interference… André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We are engaging with them [labour unions] … We’re trying to address their fears about potential job losses as we transition to new energy forms. André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

You start by tackling the issues one-by-one… I’ve told power station managers to take an interest in everything that goes on at the plant… Walk the plant. Be present, and engage with your team… The best fertiliser is found on the soles of the farmer’s boots! André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We need to repair what we’ve got… In a year’s time from now, the existing plants should be more reliable. We also need to add substantial new capacity to the grid… We should open up generation to private investors… The private sector has the capability and – more importantly – the balance sheet… André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

New nuclear is very expensive… Keeping Koeberg operational is very important. We’re working with regulators to extend the life of Koeberg for another 20 years… André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.