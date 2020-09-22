[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja
We wonder when he will be getting his own cooking show!
Our finance minister first began by asking Twitter to vote on where he should go with the worms or pilchards. It seems Masonja won the day.
Masonja, often called Mopani worms in English, due to the Mopani trees they live on, are highly nutritious.
The worms are made up of 60% protein and are high in phosphorus, iron an calcium.
After a long hard day of work, decision time. Masonja or Pilchards? Let’s vote! pic.twitter.com/KJECptN8gw— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
First, he reduced the garlic by popular demand...it still looks like a heap to us.
As per popular vote, the amount of garlic has been reduced! Now here we go! This won’t be long. But I have to soak the masonja in boiling water first. Done in two hours’ time. Later! pic.twitter.com/f91WYPSDBG— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Getting there. Step by step! pic.twitter.com/6s8zA6qQ7T— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Now ready to mix masonja, tomatoes and others!👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/pbg7lEabXE— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Just about done!! pic.twitter.com/E6KVNnjF9s— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Yep. This is how we do it. Done. Dining time! pic.twitter.com/KyAWYeL2EN— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Here goes! 👌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/GyfeB6eR1P— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
It seems he will be doing the pilchard dish tomorrow!
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
