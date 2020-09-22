Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist)
Gold teeth must fall (out), says dentist Dr Kometsi Mokuele.
Mokuele is on a mission to rid the country’s teeth of gold.
He’s putting his money where his mouth is (figuratively speaking, remember that!) and offering free gold teeth removal at all of his Sunset Dentistry branches.
Lester Kiewit asked Mokuele what inspired his crusade against gold teeth.
There’s still a section of the public that believe they can enhance their aesthetics by doing gold slits …Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry
There’s still a bright future beyond the bling.Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry
You breach the tooth’s self-defence mechanism... There was a time when a gold crown was the best kind of restoration… Now, it’s purely cosmetic.Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry
I wish I could [keep the gold]!Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Lifestyle
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday
Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend.Read More
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer
Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently.Read More
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland
Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help.Read More
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine'
International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do.Read More
Vinyl records just won’t die
Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.Read More
More from Business
Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job
"I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies.Read More
R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'
The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Vinyl records just won’t die
Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding
The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly...
It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday!Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides
There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.Read More
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'
"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.Read More