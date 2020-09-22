Streaming issues? Report here
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist)

22 September 2020 12:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Gold
Dentist
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
gold tooth
gold teeth
dentistry
Sunset Dentistry
gold teeth removal
Kometsi Mokuele

Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches.

Gold teeth must fall (out), says dentist Dr Kometsi Mokuele.

Gold teeth must fall (out)!

Mokuele is on a mission to rid the country’s teeth of gold.

He’s putting his money where his mouth is (figuratively speaking, remember that!) and offering free gold teeth removal at all of his Sunset Dentistry branches.

Lester Kiewit asked Mokuele what inspired his crusade against gold teeth.

There’s still a section of the public that believe they can enhance their aesthetics by doing gold slits …

Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry

There’s still a bright future beyond the bling.

Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry

You breach the tooth’s self-defence mechanism... There was a time when a gold crown was the best kind of restoration… Now, it’s purely cosmetic.

Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry

I wish I could [keep the gold]!

Dr Kometsi Mokuele, dentist - Sunset Dentistry

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


22 September 2020 12:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Gold
Dentist
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
gold tooth
gold teeth
dentistry
Sunset Dentistry
gold teeth removal
Kometsi Mokuele

