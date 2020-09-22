'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Time to rethink Cape Town’s unfinished elevated freeway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of Amdec Group.
Today at 17:20
Do you know about the AVOZILLA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Luna Page LIVE at the Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality. 22 September 2020 1:04 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction. 22 September 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold. 22 September 2020 11:23 AM
SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender. 22 September 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job "I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies. 22 September 2020 11:26 AM
R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more' The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles. 22 September 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'

22 September 2020 1:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Xolobeni
mining-affected communities
Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources
Umgungundlovu
Xolobeni mining ruling

Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma

The Eastern Cape Umgungundlovu community that fought against the mining giant Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources and won will have an impact on all mining-affected communities nationwide.

Mbuthuma talks to Lester Kiewit about the victory.


22 September 2020 1:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Xolobeni
mining-affected communities
Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources
Umgungundlovu
Xolobeni mining ruling

More from Local

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise

22 September 2020 4:40 PM

A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt

22 September 2020 1:04 PM

In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-masonja-dish-twitter-screenshotpng

[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja

22 September 2020 11:43 AM

Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly couple holding hands aged old people 123rf

Delight for families reunited with residents at Cape Town home for the elderly

22 September 2020 11:20 AM

Under strict Level 1 protocols, residents at Kensington Home for the Aged in Cape Town will be able to see their families again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

South African's losing millions unscrupulous Forex trading scams

22 September 2020 10:52 AM

Those who've fallen victim to dodgy Forex trading scams have lost an average of R83 000 each during the national lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

22 September 2020 9:15 AM

The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

22 September 2020 8:43 AM

There will, however be arrears after Tuesday, says Transport And Public Works Dept communications head, Jandre Bakker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

22 September 2020 6:58 AM

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam image: EWN

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

21 September 2020 12:03 PM

Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school

21 September 2020 11:15 AM

WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Gold teeth lip tattoo

Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist)

22 September 2020 12:46 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andre-de-ruytejpg

Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job

22 September 2020 11:26 AM

"I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

22 September 2020 9:15 AM

The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy smiling boys poor poverty child 123rf 123rfbusiness

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

21 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ raver clubber vinyl record edm rave electronic music 123rf 123rfbusiness

Vinyl records just won’t die

18 September 2020 3:14 PM

Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding

18 September 2020 10:17 AM

The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

tito-mboweni-masonja-dish-twitter-screenshotpng

[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja

22 September 2020 11:43 AM

Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200916ramaphosalockdownlevel1jpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu

22 September 2020 11:23 AM

Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scootersjpg

SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption

22 September 2020 10:48 AM

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

22 September 2020 6:58 AM

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG building 123rf 123rfbusiness

Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'

21 September 2020 1:52 PM

Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-says-rally-has-good-genes-png

[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'

21 September 2020 12:59 PM

US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam image: EWN

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

21 September 2020 12:03 PM

Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school

21 September 2020 11:15 AM

WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charl Kinnear EWN

'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death

21 September 2020 8:49 AM

Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

Local

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

Local Politics

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

GP ANC dismisses claims of division over probe into senior members in PPE saga

22 September 2020 4:08 PM

GALLERY: Nathaniel Julies murder accused face bereaved family in court

22 September 2020 3:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Cele says several shebeens and taverns are breaking lockdown rules

22 September 2020 3:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA