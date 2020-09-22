How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to





Your teenager has been exposed to pornography; it’s a near certainty.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Pam Buchalter, a clinical and forensic psychologist and cofounder of Klikd, a platform helping parents to navigate the challenges of parenting in the digital age.

They spoke about Klikd but also about porn and the consumption thereof by teens.

“Bar a couple of sneak peeks at a cousin’s hidden copies of Scope magazine, I wasn’t exposed to pornography until my student years,” said Hudson.

“But I’d be naïve to think the same is true for my kids.

“The reality is that many of our kids will see their first porn before they even turn 13.”

Did you know?

The world’s roughly 4.5 million porn websites get about 64 000 unique visitors per minute.

84% of teens (and 70% of tweens – kids between 10 and 12 years old) have encountered sexual content online, according to research Buchalter did for Klikd.

Some highlights of the discussion include how to talk about it and how to react (and how not to) if you find pornography on your child’s devices.

