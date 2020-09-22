More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch says close to 2,000 people blew the whistle on graft during the first half of the year - an increase of 400 reports compared to the same period in 2019.
The organisation released the 2020 edition of its Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report on Tuesday.
Primary researcher Melusi Ncala says the reports provide a snapshot of the corruption "that has manifested in every sphere of government, with the complicity of the private sector, and encompassing multiple sectors in our society".
Almost 55% of reports were received after the declaration of the National State of Disaster in mid-March.
Of these, 13% allege corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The police service, along with municipalities, schools, traffic and licensing centres and the health sector, account for almost a third of reported graft.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Kavisha Pillay, head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.
Pillay says she's not that surprised at the the high number of reported cases concerning the police as they were in charge of implementing the lockdown.
The whistleblowers told us about bribery, abuse of power, police brutality.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Other areas that emerged as hotspots were in relation to service delivery issues in municipalities and we do know that we have a major problem with local government in this country and corruption in local governmentKavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Apart from the mismanagement of funds what was a really disturbing issue that emerged from some of these reports in relation to local councillors, is the theft of food parcels.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
It's heartbreaking says Pillay, that while so many South Africans were losing their incomes, others were looking at the pandemic as a get-rich-quick scheme.
What happened is that once the National State of Disaster was instituted there was a number of people who were looking to exploit the pandemic and the vulnerable state that our country - as well as the world - was in.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
While it's heartbreaking... I do want to say that it's not surprising. I think that when you've been focusing on... the big scandals be it state capture or the state-owned enterprises, what's come out in the report during the first six months of the year shows that corruption is pretty much entrenched into our society.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
The reports, whilst they do reveal some grand schemes of corruption, the majority of them reveal everyday petty cases of people being forced to engage in corrupt activities.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
More from Business
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake
Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Using data to understand the customer of the future
2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configureRead More
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'
Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle MbuthumaRead More
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist)
Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches.Read More
Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job
"I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies.Read More
R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'
The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
More from Politics
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'
Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle MbuthumaRead More
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja
Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold.Read More
SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender.Read More
Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective
Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'
Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.Read More
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff
Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.Read More
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school
WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.Read More