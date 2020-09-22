BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
Capitalising on Heritage Month, BMW has released a tv advert that pays homage to the original 325is, affectionately known in Mzansi as "Gusheshe".
It also celebrates the drivers and "spinners" who've supported the brand through decades.
The campaign introduces the limited edition BMW 330is.
Only 230 models will be released, exclusively in South Africa.
On The Money Show, Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Sizakele Marutlulle, founder and CEO of Marutlulle and Co.
She declares the campaign the advertising "hero" of the week.
See if the campaign tugs at your heartstrings by watching the video below:
Our hero ad has made a lot of connection locally because, for the first time, we've seen something fantastic come out of a multi-national brand.Sizakele Marutlulle, Founder and CEO - Marutlulle and Co
Sizakele, BMW tugging at the strings of what is essentially South African vehicle folklore?Arabile Gumede, The Money Show
I'm finding that here's a brand that is solving a commercial problem creatively in ways that reflect culture... truly leaning into cultural nuance, because for the longest time we've had to dub over ads and lip synch...Sizakele Marutlulle, Founder and CEO - Marutlulle and Co
It's refreshing to see something that is truly, truly rooted in who we are...Sizakele Marutlulle, Founder and CEO - Marutlulle and Co
But is there a touch of cultural appropriation with the background track that's used?
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
