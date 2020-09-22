Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shane Johnson
Today at 21:05
International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jamie Marais
Today at 21:31
ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Professor and head of department of Political Sciences and acting head of the Institute for Strategi
Today at 22:05
The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jake Willis - CEO and Founder at Lulaway
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere' Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway. 22 September 2020 5:50 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality. 22 September 2020 1:04 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction. 22 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Politics
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Business
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere'

22 September 2020 5:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town Foreshore Precinct Project
elevated highway

Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway.

It has long been considered something of a blight on Cape Town's otherwise picture-perfect landscape and now a local developer says it's time to reopen talks around the future of the unfinished elevated highway on the foreshore.

The Amdec Group's James Wilson says a clear vision is needed and a 're-ordering of municipal priorities.'

In 2018 the City of Cape Town announced that it was canceling its Foreshore Freeway Precinct project despite receiving proposals from six consortiums.

I just thought, let's get the debate going again, let's engage with the city and let's see if we can get them to rethink what we can do with this highway.

James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group

Certainly, the current economic environment D is a challenge but we must remember property development is a long term industry and a development of this nature would be somewhere between five and ten years.

James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group

So if we can start talking now and start doing something in a few year's time, I think the economy will bounce back and be able to sustain a development here.

James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group

Listen to the full conversation below:


22 September 2020 5:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town Foreshore Precinct Project
elevated highway

More from Local

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise

22 September 2020 4:40 PM

A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt

22 September 2020 1:04 PM

In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'

22 September 2020 1:02 PM

Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-masonja-dish-twitter-screenshotpng

[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja

22 September 2020 11:43 AM

Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly couple holding hands aged old people 123rf

Delight for families reunited with residents at Cape Town home for the elderly

22 September 2020 11:20 AM

Under strict Level 1 protocols, residents at Kensington Home for the Aged in Cape Town will be able to see their families again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

South African's losing millions unscrupulous Forex trading scams

22 September 2020 10:52 AM

Those who've fallen victim to dodgy Forex trading scams have lost an average of R83 000 each during the national lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

22 September 2020 9:15 AM

The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

22 September 2020 8:43 AM

There will, however be arrears after Tuesday, says Transport And Public Works Dept communications head, Jandre Bakker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

22 September 2020 6:58 AM

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam image: EWN

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

21 September 2020 12:03 PM

Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

Local

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

Local Politics

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Trial of Sudan's Bashir adjourned to 6 October

22 September 2020 7:33 PM

Mboro: A lot of people claim they were scammed by Bushiri and want their money

22 September 2020 6:08 PM

5 survivors of fatal KZN crash in hospital ‘badly injured’, says MEC Ntuli

22 September 2020 5:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA