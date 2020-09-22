It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere'
It has long been considered something of a blight on Cape Town's otherwise picture-perfect landscape and now a local developer says it's time to reopen talks around the future of the unfinished elevated highway on the foreshore.
The Amdec Group's James Wilson says a clear vision is needed and a 're-ordering of municipal priorities.'
In 2018 the City of Cape Town announced that it was canceling its Foreshore Freeway Precinct project despite receiving proposals from six consortiums.
I just thought, let's get the debate going again, let's engage with the city and let's see if we can get them to rethink what we can do with this highway.James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group
Certainly, the current economic environment D is a challenge but we must remember property development is a long term industry and a development of this nature would be somewhere between five and ten years.James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group
So if we can start talking now and start doing something in a few year's time, I think the economy will bounce back and be able to sustain a development here.James Wilson, CEO - Amdec Group
Listen to the full conversation below:
