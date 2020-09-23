'Pick up a piece of beach trash, and say thank you to Mother Nature'





Graham contacted CapeTalk Breakfast with a new initiative. It's simple but needs all of us to do our part.

He's on a mission to get all surfers and other ocean users to lead the charge against trash.

Just a Small Piece is listener Graham's one-man crusade to help keep our oceans and beaches clean. Do your part! instagram.com/justasmallpiece

Refilwe Moloto chats to Graham Deneys about his initiative.

He says he was on a surf trip with mates in Mozambique and noticed the high volume of trash on the beaches and in the ocean.

Later back in Cape Town after a surf near Milnerton, he turned to his friend, now co-founder of the initiative Jamie O'Brien, and said wouldn't he be great if every time we were on the beach we took even just a small amount away.

I said wouldn't it be cool if everybody, as you got out the water, you pick up just a small piece (of trash) from the beach. Take it, put it in the bin. That's a way of saying thank you to Mother Nature for letting you have a surf and a couple of great waves. Graham Deneys, Surfer and concerned citizen

He says it is such an easy thing to do.

Graham adds it is not just individuals that litter, but also big ships that do not manage waste properly out at sea.

One of the things I say on the beach was a lot of earbuds, and I think people flush them down the toilet and they flush out into the ocean. Graham Deneys, Surfer and concerned citizen

Check out Just a Small Piece on Instagram 'encouraging all humans to pick up a small piece of rubbish from the beach every time they use the ocean as a way of saying thanks to Mother Nature.'

Listen to Graham's plea below:

https://www.instagram.com/justasmallpiece/

