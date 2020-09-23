Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'





A range of South Africans using the rallying cry #PutSouthAfricansFirst is planning what they are calling the Sikhathele march, 'we are tired, to the Nigerian and Zimbabwean embassies on Wednesday morning with hashtags such as #23SeptemberCleanSA.

Former Johannesburg mayor and now the leader of the People's Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, has always been outspoken about his position on illegal foreign nationals in South Africa.

What is Mashaba's stance regarding immigration, asks Refilwe?

My stance as a human being, and it's something I was probably born with, I am a strong believer in the rule of law. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

A country that does not respect its laws will collapse, he says.

It will result in total anarchy and that is precisely what I see happening here. I find the march on the embassies bizarre, disingenuous, and unfair because the problem is not really sitting with those continues. the problem is sitting here at home. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He says many hail South Africa's Constitution as the most progressive in the world.

What's the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

Mashaba says he has had engagements with the Nigerian government.

This matter is very hurtful to the Nigerian government. Blaming the country and the Nigerian government is totally unfair. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He has been in conferences from the Nigerian embassy with their government, and says the reputational damage and risk caused by South Africans are very concerning.

If there are South Africans who have genuine concerns they should direct it to the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Services, not the embassies of Nigeria and Zimbabwe, he notes.

He does stand by his views on the contribution of undocumented foreign nationals to South African crime.

The challenge of South Africa having one of the highest criminal cases...is because of the huge number of undocumented foreign nationals. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

But he emphasises many South Africans are also involved in criminality and lays the blame at government's door with poor policing and Home Affairs not dealing efficiently with porous borders.

You need a country where there is consequences for crime no matter who you are. There must be a Rule of Law throughout. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

Listen to the interview with Herman Mashaba below: