News24 Adriaan Basson details KwaSizabantu 'cult and victims stories of abuse

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Imbumba Association seeks urgent interdict against EC DSD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomalinge Mlindi - chairperson at Imbumba Association
Today at 12:23
OPERATION AGAINST ILLEGAL CONNECTIONS - Dainfern, Fourways
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Competition Commission releases essential food price monitoring report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 12:27
Clip: Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about the illegal activities happening within the Department.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Crucial meeting about the future of D6
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahrah Nordien - interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
Today at 12:37
State Capture: The Commission will continue to hear R1 Billion Housing Free State Project related evidence from former Head of Department (HOD): Human Settlements, Free State Provincial Government, Mr. Mpho Gift Mokoena.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Disaster sewage spills into Zeekoevlei & threatens health of residents
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:41
UN General Assembly: US-China tensions flare over coronavirus.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New features planned for Whatsapp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Workplaces failing Covid-19 test
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aggy Moiloa - Inspector General
Today at 12:52
Green building week & the benefits of green structures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Reynolds - CEO at Green Building Council Of Sa
Today at 12:52
More than half a million South Africans have now downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaurang Tanna, Covid Alert Lead from National Health Department.
Today at 12:56
The Department of Environment urges South Africans to plant trees to reduce air pollution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Morongoa Leseke - Acting DDG: Forestry at the department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 13:10
On the couch - founder of children's hospice Iris House recognised for her social entrepreneurship
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sue van der Linde
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
aQuellé to appoint multidisciplinary panel to investigate 'vicious' media allegations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - News24
Today at 15:40
News24 - OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey announces its R50 million rand contribution to the South African Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nigel Casey - British High Commissioner at British High Commission
Today at 16:20
News24: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
QUEER ARTIVISTS OCCUPYING CAMPS BAY MANSION GIVEN DEADLINE TO VACATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:46
MUSIC EXCHANGE (#MEX20), South Africa's only entertainment-economy- focused conference online till 30 Sept.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Wedding industry is slowing coming back ? Wedding guest limited to 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Precious Thamaga - Wedding And Event Specialist at Precious Celebration
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
News24 Adriaan Basson details KwaSizabantu 'cult and victims stories of abuse

23 September 2020 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
'I was shocked to find that aQuellé water was fully owned by them, it is such a popular brand,' says the News24 Editor in Chief.

The bottled water brand aQuellé is in the spotlight as allegations of abuse emerge from the mission village which produces these products.

A number of major retailers such as Game, Makro, Woolworths, Food Lovers Market, and more, are taking KwaSizabantu products off their shelves after they were exposed to be an abusive and violent cult.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor, elaborates on News24's 7-month investigation into the KwaSizabantu mission, situated close to the town of Greytown in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands.

It's been a hard, hard road for us and our team to get this story ready...but I am extremely proud of what the team has produced.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

Basson says News24 heard allegations about what was going on at KwaSizabantu in early February this year.

It's almost like a village on its own.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

The mission was founded by evangelist Erlo Stegan in 1970.

Stegan started this mission with his specific beliefs and interpretation of the bible and started amassing quite a big sustainable following.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

The News24 investigation has now exposed shocking allegations of abuse.

Over the years many women and children were abused at this mission, physically, sexually, but also psychologically and spiritually.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

Many of these people have now gone on the record under oath recounting their experiences of abuse at the mission.

He believes these were not isolated cases of abuse.

What we uncovered was much more. This was all linked to the doctrine of KwaSizabantu, where people had to repent for their sins, where little girls or young women who were sexually abused, were beaten and forced to apologise and were punished for being abused,...for in their words 'whores' or 'sluts'.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

He says cult behaviour experts have analysed the information and found it to have key signs of being a cult and explained how a cult works.

It has a very strong central person - in this case, it would be Erno Stegan and his protegee Lydia Dube - a very clear message that everyone believes with no criticism or questioning of the rules.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

Basson says former inhabitants of the group explained how difficult it is to function outside of KwaSizabantu because there are no rules that they understand.

The News24 investigation found a very lucrative commercial arm of KwaSizabantu, Basson says he was shocked to find that aQuellé water was fully owned by them.

It is such a popular brand and you see it in every shop, and their branding and advertising show healthy women and men, which according to the victims and survivors we spoke to say it could not be further from their reality growing up there.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

They also have a dairy farm with the Bonlé brand and also produced avocados and peppers for Woolworths.

Basson believes the authorities knew about the abuse at KwaSizabantu.

I am convinced the authorities knew about this and our investigation will go there.

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-chief

The South African Human Rights Commission has initiated a probe, the KZN Social Development Department is investing the case, and the Hawks are involved in allegations of money laundering at KwaSizabantu, says Basson.

Listen to Adriaan Basson below:


