WC Premier Alan Winde plays down SIU PPE probe
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has played down an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into PPE procurement in his department.
The investigation is into R216 000 worth of electronic thermometers bought for use by his department and the Department of Environmental Affairs.
Winde says he welcomes the investigation and that his department is cooperating with the SIU's probe.
I can't see what triggered it, because the national norm at that time was R2 527 per thermometer and we paid R1 350, but maybe someone raised an issue around the supplying company.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says it's possible the supplying company took a change of business direction as a result of the national lockdown.
Maybe it's a [supplying] company that flipped their model during lockdown to supply whatever was being purchased to keep their jobs going.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
He says the department is cooperating with the SIU and that the procurement process is open and transparent.
Anyone can go and have a look at any of these companies, go and have a look at who these directors are and see what contracts they've have before.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
But we've given all the information to the SIU and they must either come back to us and say it looks fine or no, there's a problem and we'll have to deal with it.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
