Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches





In a week from now, South Africans will once more be able to travel internationally.

Many of them will need to apply for a passport or renew the one they have.

During the lockdown, the Department of Home Affairs operated electronically, but anecdotes suggest it didn’t work well.

Currently, there are four banks where you can access Home Affairs’ “e-channel”:

Nedbank, St. George's Mall

Standard Bank, Canal Walk

FNB, Portside (Foreshore)

Absa, Promenade (Mitchells Plain)

Home Affairs are now open for all services, except for the granting of citizenship.

Operating hours are from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, depending on client volume.

It will accommodate no more than 50 people at a time, perhaps less, so as to ensure social distancing.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Yusuf Simons, Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at the Department of Home Affairs.

The banks were reluctant to allow us to fully operate within their premises… We could only collect… We’re now negotiating with them to allow us in, to take applications… Yusuf Simons, Provincial Manager (Western Cape) - Department of Home Affairs

At our front offices, we’re experiencing high client volumes… There’s been an influx since Monday… the queues are long at the moment… Yusuf Simons, Provincial Manager (Western Cape) - Department of Home Affairs

