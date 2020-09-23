'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Wednesday to respond to corruption allegations against her.
It follows an interview on the station on Tuesday in which the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Samantha Graham-Maré responded to a statement from de Lille in which she called the DA a 'bitter party'.
My first inclination that things weren't well...was when I asked a question as to whether or not she had appointed her sister in a position within her office, which had happened.Samantha Graham-Maré, Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure - Democratic Alliance
I have not made a single allegation against her that I could not back up.Samantha Graham-Maré, Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure - Democratic Alliance
Addressing the various allegations of 'interfering' and corruption being levelled against her, de Lille says she is facing push back because of her mission to root out corruption in her department.
I have inherited a department that already had a bad reputation.Patricia de Lille - Public works and infrastructure minister
The A-G's findings confirm the rotten department that I have inherited and which has been a looter's paradise for some time.Patricia de Lille - Public works and infrastructure minister
All of these corruption issues happened before me...although I've inherited this mess, I have to respond to it.Patricia de Lille - Public works and infrastructure minister
In June, de Lille suspended her director-general Sam Vukela in connection with reports of overspending on official funerals and irregular appointments in the department.
In a subsequent affidavit, Vukela has since accused the minister of issuing him with “unlawful and unreasonable instructions” in respect of procurement processes.
The allegations, coupled with a complaint to the Public Protector's office laid by former Deputy Director-General of the Department, Mahalingum Govender have led the DA to call for removal from office.
RELATED: Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public
My statement on the allegations by the suspended Director General, a former DDG and the DA. I will not be deterred in my mission to root out corruption in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/a3zxwwvfdp— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) September 21, 2020
Part 2 of my statement pic.twitter.com/aPoFyrN2Um— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) September 21, 2020
Listen to the full conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
