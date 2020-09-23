Latest Zeekoevlei sewage spill: 'no response from City'





Lester Kiewit talks to Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei chairperson, Sidney Jacobs.

Jacobs says the spill occurred a number of weeks ago and it was flagged with the City of Cape Town.

High levels of faecal coliforms (E. coli) which poses an elevated risk to human health.

After working together with all parties for about three weeks, we reopened the vlei, because it was at a safe level. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

Last Thursday, Friends of Zeekoevlei the vice-chairperson climbed up the Lotus River and saw another spill.

To his dismay, he saw the rest of the sewage coming down. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei partner, the False Bay Nature Reserve decided to close the vlei for all recreational activities.

Some of the levels that were taken up in the river system, was 27 times the safety level. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

He notes as this runs down into the vlei, it dissipates, and the vlei tries to reduce the levels.

The group does not formally know at this stage which sewage tank is the origin of this sewage spill.

We've been trying to communicate with the City on this for a good couple of days. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

The group will share the information as soon as it is received, he adds.

Our frustration levels are high as there has been no official response from the City. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

This situation threatens both health of all those who use the vlei recreationally as well as the ecological system.

Zeekoevlei is an internationally recognised wetland of importance.

It is important fo us to keep it in the state it is meant to be. Sidney Jacobs, Chairperson - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

False Bay Nature Reserve has played an exceptional role in waring people, posting signage, and being present on a daily basis, he says

Listen to the interview below: