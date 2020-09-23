Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources
Delft, Nyanga, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are among the areas identified by Police Minister Bheki Cele as being gender-based violence hotspots.
He told reporters on Tuesday that crimes such as rape, human trafficking, domestic violence, and attempted murder are rife and pledged extra resources to those particular areas.
But just how were those areas identified as hotspots by the South African Police Service?
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Bronwyn Pithey at the Women's Legal Centre to find out.
The most obvious one would be the number of reported matters.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
But what they've also looked at is to get numbers from support services which would obviously include some aspects of unreported matters.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
A number of reports had claimed that incidents of gender-based violence increased dramatically during the nationwide lockdown.
I'm not so sure there has been an increase, and maybe that's a slightly cynical view, except that's what a lot of service delivery organisations are saying.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
Pithey says that rather than there being an increase of GBV, the lockdown served to highlight the precarious situations that many women and children are already living in.
With respect, I don't really think that a lot of people considered that this was a reality for a lot of people in this country.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
Suddenly when everyone was locked down, it became obvious that if you're in a situation that you're not particularly comfortable with it's really difficult to leave.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend
The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.Read More
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report
A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.Read More
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'
The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le RouxRead More
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
WC Premier Alan Winde plays down SIU PPE probe
The Western Cape Premier’s department is one several being investigated regarding personal protective equipment procurement.Read More
News24 Adriaan Basson details KwaSizabantu 'cult and victims stories of abuse
'I was shocked to find that aQuellé water was fully owned by them, it is such a popular brand,' says the News24 Editor in Chief.Read More
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'
People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'Read More
'Pick up a piece of beach trash, and say thank you to Mother Nature'
Surfer Graham Deneys has come up with a creative way to encourage surfers and beachgoers to help clean up the oceans.Read More
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere'
Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway.Read More