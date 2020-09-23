Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources

23 September 2020 3:24 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
SAPS
Cape Town
Police minister Bheki Cele
gbv

Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.

Delft, Nyanga, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are among the areas identified by Police Minister Bheki Cele as being gender-based violence hotspots.

He told reporters on Tuesday that crimes such as rape, human trafficking, domestic violence, and attempted murder are rife and pledged extra resources to those particular areas.

But just how were those areas identified as hotspots by the South African Police Service?

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Bronwyn Pithey at the Women's Legal Centre to find out.

The most obvious one would be the number of reported matters.

 Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

But what they've also looked at is to get numbers from support services which would obviously include some aspects of unreported matters.

 Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

A number of reports had claimed that incidents of gender-based violence increased dramatically during the nationwide lockdown.

I'm not so sure there has been an increase, and maybe that's a slightly cynical view, except that's what a lot of service delivery organisations are saying.

 Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

Pithey says that rather than there being an increase of GBV, the lockdown served to highlight the precarious situations that many women and children are already living in.

With respect, I don't really think that a lot of people considered that this was a reality for a lot of people in this country.

 Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

Suddenly when everyone was locked down, it became obvious that if you're in a situation that you're not particularly comfortable with it's really difficult to leave.

 Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

Listen to the full conversation below:


