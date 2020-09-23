Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report
Ordinary South Africans are showing their intolerance towards corruption with increased numbers of us reporting incidents of graft and wrongdoing.
Those are the findings of the latest Corruption Watch’s Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report.
It's found that almost 2 000 turned whistleblower in the first half of the year alone, that's an increase of over 400 reports received compared to the same time last year.
Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala says this latest report makes for bleak reading
We always encourage whistle-blowing because we want people to be vigilant and to hold those who are in power to account.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
The people that come to us actually feel the brunt of corruption and they are adversely affected by what is happening within their communities.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Ncala outlines the leading areas where corruption was found to be rife:
Corruption in the South African Police Force was 13%, followed by local municipalities, schools, traffic departments, licensing departments...Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
It's the second consecutive year that police corruption has topped the list of complaints received by Corruption Watch.
Listen to the full conversation on the Corruption Watch report by clicking below:
More from Local
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend
The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.Read More
Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources
Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.Read More
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'
The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le RouxRead More
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
WC Premier Alan Winde plays down SIU PPE probe
The Western Cape Premier’s department is one several being investigated regarding personal protective equipment procurement.Read More
News24 Adriaan Basson details KwaSizabantu 'cult and victims stories of abuse
'I was shocked to find that aQuellé water was fully owned by them, it is such a popular brand,' says the News24 Editor in Chief.Read More
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'
People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'Read More
'Pick up a piece of beach trash, and say thank you to Mother Nature'
Surfer Graham Deneys has come up with a creative way to encourage surfers and beachgoers to help clean up the oceans.Read More
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere'
Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway.Read More