Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report





Ordinary South Africans are showing their intolerance towards corruption with increased numbers of us reporting incidents of graft and wrongdoing.

Those are the findings of the latest Corruption Watch’s Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report.

It's found that almost 2 000 turned whistleblower in the first half of the year alone, that's an increase of over 400 reports received compared to the same time last year.

Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala says this latest report makes for bleak reading

We always encourage whistle-blowing because we want people to be vigilant and to hold those who are in power to account. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

The people that come to us actually feel the brunt of corruption and they are adversely affected by what is happening within their communities. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

Ncala outlines the leading areas where corruption was found to be rife:

Corruption in the South African Police Force was 13%, followed by local municipalities, schools, traffic departments, licensing departments... Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

It's the second consecutive year that police corruption has topped the list of complaints received by Corruption Watch.

Listen to the full conversation on the Corruption Watch report by clicking below: