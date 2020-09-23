Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:33
Property owners want mansion occupiers out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zolani Mahola
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zolani Mahola - at Musician
Today at 14:07
Garden Route International Film Festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patrick Walton
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more

23 September 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Weddings
wedding planning
COVID-19
event industry
Alert Level 1
Level 1 lockdown
Precious Thamaga
Precious Celebrations

Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).

As we hit "wedding season" the industry is coming back to life under Level 1 of the national lockdown.

According to the relaxed regulations on gatherings, there's a limit of 250 people allowed indoors and 500 outdoors to enforce social distancing.

Remember that the number of guests at your wedding cannot exceed 50% of venue capacity, so you'll be paying more for less, in effect.

Image: 123rf.com

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Precious Thamaga's Precious Celebrations has a reputation for organising luxury weddings for high-profile South Africans.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews the event specialist popularly known as Precious the Planner.

As much as we've been given the green light to get back to work, that 500 number has a bit of a clause in it. It doesn't mean you can just have 500 people at your wedding. It needs to be in a space, for example, with the capacity for 1,000.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

It means that if you are going to have 200 people at your wedding you need to make sure the venue that you book has a venue capacity of 400.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

There are a lot of things to consider before we get excited, but is a good thing that we can kind of get back into business... Here in South Africa between September and December it's wedding season.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

Booking a bigger venue to accommodate fewer people can be an expensive venture, but there are ways around it Thamaga says.

One option is to opt for a marquee to host the reception.

I think people just need to just do their research and do what suits them best, but it is going to be a bit more expensive.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

I think the best advice is to keep your numbers small and if you can't and if you want a really big wedding, wait until that stage where we've passed that stage where we really as a country don't have to worry about Covid-19 anymore.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

Thamaga also discusses the creative ways event planners are managing to stay afloat. Take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more


