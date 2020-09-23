Streaming issues? Report here
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more

23 September 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Weddings
wedding planning
COVID-19
event industry
Alert Level 1
Level 1 lockdown
Precious Thamaga
Precious Celebrations

Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).

As we hit "wedding season" the industry is coming back to life under Level 1 of the national lockdown.

According to the relaxed regulations on gatherings, there's a limit of 250 people allowed indoors and 500 outdoors to enforce social distancing.

Remember that the number of guests at your wedding cannot exceed 50% of venue capacity, so you'll be paying more for less, in effect.

Image: 123rf.com

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Precious Thamaga's Precious Celebrations has a reputation for organising luxury weddings for high-profile South Africans.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews the event specialist popularly known as Precious the Planner.

As much as we've been given the green light to get back to work, that 500 number has a bit of a clause in it. It doesn't mean you can just have 500 people at your wedding. It needs to be in a space, for example, with the capacity for 1,000.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

It means that if you are going to have 200 people at your wedding you need to make sure the venue that you book has a venue capacity of 400.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

There are a lot of things to consider before we get excited, but is a good thing that we can kind of get back into business... Here in South Africa between September and December it's wedding season.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

Booking a bigger venue to accommodate less people can be an expensive venture, but there are ways around it Thamaga says.

One option is to opt for a marquee to host the reception.

I think people just need to just do their research and do what suits them best, but it is going to be a bit more expensive.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

I think the best advice is to keep your numbers small and if you can't and if you want a really big wedding, wait until that stage where we've passed that stage where we really as a country don't have to worry about Covid-19 anymore.

Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations

Thamaga also discusses the creative ways event planners are managing to stay afloat. Take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more


