SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
South Africa's manufacturing sector has reached a tipping point says Eskom CEO and former Manufacturing Circle chairperson, Andre de Ruyter.
He delivered the keynote address at the industry body's AGM, outlining the measures needed to point the sector towards a successful future.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Manufacturing Circle Executive Director, Philippa Rodseth.
In order to encourage investment she says, South Africa needs policy certainty and predictability, along with alignment.
So, if we can align industrial policy with fiscal policy... that would certainly assist us in encouraging and growing investment.Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
It [the manufacturing sector] remains the engine of growth for our economy and is something that we certainly can't ignore in terms of what we need to do to contribute to the restructuring and growth of our economy.Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
Is there the political will to work towards this?
Rodseth says during the pandemic over the last five months, they've seen concerted effort between business, labour and government in acknowledging the importance of working together.
We looked specifically over this period at medical equipment, personal protective equipment and have made great strides there. This is something that needs to be acknowledged and taken through into the rest of our manufacturing sub-sectors.Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
A lot of talk in our economic recovery has come through - we've been part of the Business for South Africa initiative for example - and there a lot of talk and a lot of alignment across the constituencies about the importance of manufacturing, the prioritisation of manufacturing and localisation.Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
