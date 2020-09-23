Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend
It's the news hikers have been waiting for!
SANParks has announced it has reopened Silvermine Gate 1.
The popular nature reserve has been closed since the start of the national lockdown.
Although certain Covid-19 protocols will have to be adhered to, it's good news for lovers of the outdoors who'll no doubt be lacing up their walking shoes this Heritage Day weekend.
Table Mountain National Park Reopens Silvermine Gate 1, Boulders & Picnic sites https://t.co/5S6dwDXs1E#LiveYourWild #TableMountainNationalPark #Silvermine #Boulders #Newslands #Oudekraal #Picnicsites@SANParks— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) September 23, 2020
SANParks says rangers will be on hand to make sure visitors are complying with the regulations and says they are operating a strict no mask, no entry policy.
Boulders, Oudekraal and Newlands picnic sites will reopen on Heritage Day (Thursday).
RELATED: Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks
More from Local
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report
A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.Read More
Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources
Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.Read More
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'
The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le RouxRead More
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
WC Premier Alan Winde plays down SIU PPE probe
The Western Cape Premier’s department is one several being investigated regarding personal protective equipment procurement.Read More
News24 Adriaan Basson details KwaSizabantu 'cult and victims stories of abuse
'I was shocked to find that aQuellé water was fully owned by them, it is such a popular brand,' says the News24 Editor in Chief.Read More
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'
People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'Read More
'Pick up a piece of beach trash, and say thank you to Mother Nature'
Surfer Graham Deneys has come up with a creative way to encourage surfers and beachgoers to help clean up the oceans.Read More
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere'
Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway.Read More