Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend

SANParks has announced it has reopened Silvermine Gate 1.

The popular nature reserve has been closed since the start of the national lockdown.

Although certain Covid-19 protocols will have to be adhered to, it's good news for lovers of the outdoors who'll no doubt be lacing up their walking shoes this Heritage Day weekend.

SANParks says rangers will be on hand to make sure visitors are complying with the regulations and says they are operating a strict no mask, no entry policy.

Boulders, Oudekraal and Newlands picnic sites will reopen on Heritage Day (Thursday).

