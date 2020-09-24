2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Can you feel it? It’s the medical aid schemes doing it to you!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
If you’re a medical aid scheme – I don’t give a damn who you are – if you are trying to shnaai my listeners; we will tell people who you are!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) recommends that medical aid companies freeze or limit contribution increases to 3.9% in 2021.
Inflation measured at 3.2% in July 2020, the latest available figure.
In previous years, the CMS recommended price increases of inflation plus 3%.
Medical aid schemes are very unlikely to heed the Council’s call, says Clayton Samsodien, CEO of Phoenix Financial Services Group.
Members should expect increases of 5% to 6% for next year, according to Samsodien.
Kieno Kammies interviewed him.
NHI is going to happen sooner than we think…Clayton Samsodien, CEO - Phoenix Financial Services Group
We won’t see 3.9%. We’ll see 5% to 6%... Healthcare inflation is averaging 8%...Clayton Samsodien, CEO - Phoenix Financial Services Group
We’ve seen a 50% drop in people going for tests and screening, resulting in a material saving for medical schemes… who now sit with surpluses…Clayton Samsodien, CEO - Phoenix Financial Services Group
I have a virtual conversation with my specialist. Instead of R1200, the virtual session costs R600. It’s accepted by my medical aid – they pay for it… If we all practice that, we’re almost doubling our benefits…Clayton Samsodien, CEO - Phoenix Financial Services Group
I’ve seen four schemes that published rate increases… and tampered with benefits… I was shocked when I saw a small increase, but with reduced benefits… hiding how they cut their benefits… it’s not right!Clayton Samsodien, CEO - Phoenix Financial Services Group
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register
"Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable).Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)
It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.Read More