Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft
Even the rich steal electricity in South Africa.
Johannesburg City Power cut the power of several homes in Dainfern, a decidedly posh estate.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says that 204 properties owe R13 million.
One property owner has a debt of R1.4 million.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mangena.
We haven’t been collecting enough, so we did an audit… We realised there were illegal activities behind those high walls…Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - Johannesburg City Power
There was resistance. In these suburbs, you don’t expect tyres to burn, but we were stopped at the gate by security for hours… they told us, ‘Why are you coming here to cut off? Politicians stay in this area!’”Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - Johannesburg City Power
There’s a penalty of R22 000 if they want us to reconnect…Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - Johannesburg City Power
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
