Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

Today at 16:20
Research dives deep to understand climate impact on Whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ken Findlay - Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Janusz Walus: Why far-right Polish football fans idolise a murderer in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rafal Pankowsk - Polish sociologist and political scientist.
Today at 17:20
News24: SA man rocks world, and Keith Richards, with his guitar-shaped braai grids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willem Welsyn - South African rock singer-songwriter, filmmaker and an award-winning podcaster
Today at 17:46
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM INDUSTRY SHOOTS HOLLYWOOD MINI FEATURE OF JERUSALEMA DANCE - HERITAGE DAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Muringani - Production Manager. at Film Afrika
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Today at 18:50
covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clayton Hayward - Co-founder at uKheshe
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices' "Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this." 23 September 2020 3:29 PM
View all Business
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Article by Somaya Joshua, Head: Commercial Property Finance (Africa Regional Operations) at Absa.

According to the African Development Bank, at the start of 2020, the African continent was forecast to deliver 3.9% economic growth and was home to six of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Importantly, for the first time in a decade, more than half the continents’ growth came from investment finance and this provided a sound foundation for property investment activity.

Covid-19 has had a material impact on many of the emerging and frontier economies and the World Bank has warned that the West African Economic and Monetary Union, as well as the East African Community, will be hard hit in the near-term; but we believe that the long-term investment case for property remains intact.

It is important not to “group” all of Africa together and make blanket statements about where the value lies. For example, shopping malls have long been a popular destination for property investors in South Africa, where big retailers traditionally provided stable rentals and attracted consistent foot traffic. In contrast, the concept hasn’t taken off to the same degree in places like Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria where much of the geospatial and built environment is still largely in the early phase of development. Another example is how a report published by Knight Frank Africa contrasts yield performance across various property sub-sectors in Accra and Nairobi – as can be noted; there are notable differences in both rental levels and achievable yields in the different markets:

Exhibit 1: A comparison of property sector rents and yields in Accra and Nairobi – source: Knight Frank

It’s likely that many of the infrastructure projects that will drive economic linkages of African states can be catalytic for property markets on the African continent and, in particular, for the logistics and warehousing subsectors.

Expanding intra-Africa trade requires a robust logistics environment, including fit for purpose logistic infrastructure. Moreover, delivering on such a broad scale of infrastructure projects requires more than just planning for economic linkages; it also requires the financial resources and the technical capabilities to assess key financial risks associated with infrastructure projects. A recent McKinsey & Co. report titled Solving Africa’s infrastructure paradox indicates that despite available funds, large pipeline and clear needs, few infrastructure projects in Africa (less than 10%) reach financial close. It also found that as much as 80% of projects fail at the feasibility and business-plan stage. That is a dynamic that may have un-intentionally slowed development activity down.

The specialised nature of property development and investment is inherently challenging. Investors who prove successful are the ones that are able to marshal a combination of resources such as land, financial capital, a thorough understanding of the regulatory frameworks they operate in and a clear understanding of the economic risks and rewards associated to investment opportunities on the continent. Our deep expertise allows us to add value to our clients across the value chain from debt structuring, to property valuation and building project management, interest rate and currency risk management solutions. This expertise and offerings are made available to our clients alongside our well established and experienced in-country teams where we have established banking operations.

Absa’s in-country presence positions us well to partner our clients, facilitating debt funding through in-country operations and cross-border funding solutions by providing experienced deal structuring capabilities that enable experienced local, regional and multi-national property developers and investor client strategies.

At Absa, we have been involved in some transformational projects. An example of this is our successful partnership in Ghana to fund the development of the PwC and Huawei head office development in Accra. We continue to fund opportunities with experienced clients where the product and market remain sound, especially with consideration to the impact that Covid-19 has had on cash flows in certain parts of the real estate sector.

We believe that the real opportunity for African property investors will be unlocked as the markets deepen and investors have access to a more diverse range of opportunities complemented by an active secondary market to ensure greater price transparency. We are still seeing activity in our presence countries and another example of this is the opportunities stemming from the pent-up demand for affordable housing in key jurisdictions on the continent. In many markets, underdeveloped housing finance systems present both a challenge and an opportunity for developers and financiers alike. The demand for affordable housing also extends to student housing. Part of a winning formula for product delivery in that market will also depend on solving for the right product, in the right market and in a sustainable manner.

Despite a difficult operating environment, we have continued to apply our expertise to provide fit-to-market debt solutions to our clients. Our approach continues to be to partner the right client, with the right product and in the right locations. Our existing client base is important to us and is top of mind when we consider how we support them in this economic environment. How we prioritize the allocation of our capital is important as we continue to extend our balance sheet.

We think our customer relationships post this crisis will be stronger, especially when you consider how we have responded to their needs. We have had a resilient, pragmatic and client-centric approach to the impact that Covid-19 has had on some of our client cash flows. We’re growing and deepening our partnerships with clients along the way. Our environment will likely continue to present uncertainties. Covid19 infection rates have increased in the last few weeks potentially adding to an already uncertain environment. We will continue to apply sound judgement in how we assess new opportunities and we’re careful to manage overreactions. We need to continue staying close to our markets, our clients, their lens on the crisis and how we partner their innovation or response strategies as a result of the impact of actions taken to fight the spread of Covid-19. We think our Pan African property business is well-positioned as a prominent funder in the sector and remain optimistic about our developing continent.


healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

24 September 2020 10:10 AM

Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

15 September 2020 9:20 AM

It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spam sms marketing 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

"Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

Business Local

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

Business Lifestyle

'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'

Business Opinion

King Goodwill Zwelithini calls on South Africans to join fight against GBV

24 September 2020 4:05 PM

Mbalula inspects CT International Airport ahead of international travel

24 September 2020 3:20 PM

Many students lack adequate resources for remote learning, UCT study reveals

24 September 2020 3:12 PM

