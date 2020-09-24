Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent

24 September 2020 2:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Whitney Houston
Simon Cowell
Pippa Hudson
M-Net
Belinda Davids
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Britain’s Got Talent
BGT
Whitney Houston Tribute

What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title.

Port Elizabeth native Belinda Davids wowed Cape Town with her Whitney Houston tribute concert.

Now she’s really taking the world by storm, making it into the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

She’s one of 40 acts battling it out to claim the BGT title and the more than R5 million (£250 000) in prize money.

Britain’s Got Talent (season 14) starts airing on M-Net from 5 October on weekdays at 6:00 pm.

Pixabay.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed Davids.

  • What was it like auditioning for Simon Cowell?

  • How different is it performing in the competition, compared to her Whitney Houston tribute?

  • Will the tribute show continue after BGT, even if she wins?

Listen to the detailed conversation in the audio below.


