South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent
Port Elizabeth native Belinda Davids wowed Cape Town with her Whitney Houston tribute concert.
Now she’s really taking the world by storm, making it into the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.
She’s one of 40 acts battling it out to claim the BGT title and the more than R5 million (£250 000) in prize money.
Britain’s Got Talent (season 14) starts airing on M-Net from 5 October on weekdays at 6:00 pm.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Davids.
-
What was it like auditioning for Simon Cowell?
-
How different is it performing in the competition, compared to her Whitney Houston tribute?
-
Will the tribute show continue after BGT, even if she wins?
Listen to the detailed conversation in the audio below.
More from Entertainment
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More
Vinyl records just won’t die
Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.Read More
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.Read More
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement
A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.Read More
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More