South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent





Port Elizabeth native Belinda Davids wowed Cape Town with her Whitney Houston tribute concert.

Now she’s really taking the world by storm, making it into the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

She’s one of 40 acts battling it out to claim the BGT title and the more than R5 million (£250 000) in prize money.

Britain’s Got Talent (season 14) starts airing on M-Net from 5 October on weekdays at 6:00 pm.

Pixabay.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed Davids.

What was it like auditioning for Simon Cowell?

How different is it performing in the competition, compared to her Whitney Houston tribute?

Will the tribute show continue after BGT, even if she wins?

