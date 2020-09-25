'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Replay - News24: SA man rocks world, and Keith Richards, with his guitar-shaped braai grids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid in the Western Cape - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:20
Rugby is back!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Marc Lottering on District Six Fundraiser, Lottering on Lockdown and AnHourWith on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
View all Business
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

25 September 2020 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Mosebenzi Zwane
State Capture
Corruption
Ace Magashule
Jacob Zuma Foundation
Refilwe Moloto
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Erin Bates
Free State asbestos contract
Vrede Dairy Project

"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.

It’s most frustrating to hear what I hear at this commission and there seems to be no indication that it is slowing down.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

These sombre words came after yet another dive into the murky world of corruption at the expense of ordinary South Africans.

Zondo echoed crushing evidence of corruption in the Free State – the Vrede Dairy Project, an asbestos audit and a housing scheme have all been crippled by corruption.

And, for the umpteenth time, the name of Ace Magashule came to the fore.

Refilwe Moloto asked journalist Erin Bates, who has been following proceedings, to summarise a week that took its toll on Zondo and a witness who broke down in tears.

Will Zondo issue a summons for Zuma’s appearance? … Zuma has only appeared once… he since cited medical treatment in Cuba, preparing for his criminal trial and staying away because of Covid-19 as some of the reasons why he hasn’t been able to return, as he would like to.

Erin Bates, journalist

The pressure really is on now… Zuma doesn’t have the same political clout as before. The fact that he hasn’t appeared this week is telling.

Erin Bates, journalist

We’ve had astounding evidence about another flagrantly wasteful tender in the Free State, this time around 2010 and 2011.

Erin Bates, journalist

One of the lines [in the statement from the Jacob Zuma Foundation, chaired by delinquent director Dudu Myeni] is that Zondo is attempting to humiliate Zuma… they expressed disappointment in Zondo’s perceived ‘obsession’ with Zuma…

Erin Bates, journalist

Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day of evidence when we heard that over R600 million for a Free State RDP housing project just vanished and former Premier Ace Magashule – now the secretary-general of the ANC - and former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane both being implicated in this corrupt tender…

Erin Bates, journalist

People are living in houses with asbestos. Others don’t have houses and R600 million just vanishes! It’s devasting! It’s sad and awful – there were resignation and defeat in Zondo’s remarks.

Erin Bates, journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


25 September 2020 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Mosebenzi Zwane
State Capture
Corruption
Ace Magashule
Jacob Zuma Foundation
Refilwe Moloto
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Erin Bates
Free State asbestos contract
Vrede Dairy Project

More from Local

Ecstasy mandy mdma 123rf 123rflifestyle

Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development

25 September 2020 3:37 PM

"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

25 September 2020 12:49 PM

"The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina

25 September 2020 12:10 PM

At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

villa mansion pool dusk 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

24 September 2020 12:49 PM

"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-agreementjpg

Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)

23 September 2020 8:00 PM

The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvermine reservoir

Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend

23 September 2020 5:50 PM

The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption Watch

Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report

23 September 2020 5:36 PM

A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources

23 September 2020 3:24 PM

Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fake Lerato Pillay Twitter account uLerato_pillay square

'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'

23 September 2020 1:15 PM

The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le Roux

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

factory-production-manufacturejpg

SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'

23 September 2020 6:53 PM

The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023delillejpg

'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille

23 September 2020 1:14 PM

Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout Pieter Dirk-Uys satarist

Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter

23 September 2020 12:20 PM

Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'

23 September 2020 9:12 AM

People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

22 September 2020 6:43 PM

Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'

22 September 2020 1:02 PM

Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-masonja-dish-twitter-screenshotpng

[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja

22 September 2020 11:43 AM

Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200916ramaphosalockdownlevel1jpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu

22 September 2020 11:23 AM

Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scootersjpg

SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption

22 September 2020 10:48 AM

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

22 September 2020 6:58 AM

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Ecstasy mandy mdma 123rf 123rflifestyle

Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development

25 September 2020 3:37 PM

"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

25 September 2020 2:08 PM

The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashless-paymentjpg

'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'

24 September 2020 8:39 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs

24 September 2020 7:41 PM

'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

villa mansion pool dusk 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

24 September 2020 12:49 PM

"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depressed boy child holding smile smiley pretending depression depressed 123rf

Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary

24 September 2020 11:46 AM

We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

24 September 2020 10:10 AM

Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

Local

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Business

EWN Highlights

Suspect charged for Charl Kinnear murder arrived in CT on Wednesday - Lawyer

25 September 2020 4:43 PM

WHO says Africa escaped 'exponential' rise in COVID-19 cases

25 September 2020 4:30 PM

HOD should've covered himself - Zwane on alleged unlawful orders to officials

25 September 2020 4:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA