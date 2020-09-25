'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
It’s most frustrating to hear what I hear at this commission and there seems to be no indication that it is slowing down.Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
These sombre words came after yet another dive into the murky world of corruption at the expense of ordinary South Africans.
Zondo echoed crushing evidence of corruption in the Free State – the Vrede Dairy Project, an asbestos audit and a housing scheme have all been crippled by corruption.
And, for the umpteenth time, the name of Ace Magashule came to the fore.
Refilwe Moloto asked journalist Erin Bates, who has been following proceedings, to summarise a week that took its toll on Zondo and a witness who broke down in tears.
Will Zondo issue a summons for Zuma’s appearance? … Zuma has only appeared once… he since cited medical treatment in Cuba, preparing for his criminal trial and staying away because of Covid-19 as some of the reasons why he hasn’t been able to return, as he would like to.Erin Bates, journalist
The pressure really is on now… Zuma doesn’t have the same political clout as before. The fact that he hasn’t appeared this week is telling.Erin Bates, journalist
We’ve had astounding evidence about another flagrantly wasteful tender in the Free State, this time around 2010 and 2011.Erin Bates, journalist
One of the lines [in the statement from the Jacob Zuma Foundation, chaired by delinquent director Dudu Myeni] is that Zondo is attempting to humiliate Zuma… they expressed disappointment in Zondo’s perceived ‘obsession’ with Zuma…Erin Bates, journalist
Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day of evidence when we heard that over R600 million for a Free State RDP housing project just vanished and former Premier Ace Magashule – now the secretary-general of the ANC - and former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane both being implicated in this corrupt tender…Erin Bates, journalist
People are living in houses with asbestos. Others don’t have houses and R600 million just vanishes! It’s devasting! It’s sad and awful – there were resignation and defeat in Zondo’s remarks.Erin Bates, journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear
"The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once."Read More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft
"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend
The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.Read More
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report
A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.Read More
Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources
Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.Read More
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'
The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le RouxRead More
More from Politics
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'
People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'
Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle MbuthumaRead More
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja
Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold.Read More
SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender.Read More
Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective
Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.Read More
More from Business
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic
The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs
'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft
"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More