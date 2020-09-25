'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'





It’s most frustrating to hear what I hear at this commission and there seems to be no indication that it is slowing down. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

These sombre words came after yet another dive into the murky world of corruption at the expense of ordinary South Africans.

Zondo echoed crushing evidence of corruption in the Free State – the Vrede Dairy Project, an asbestos audit and a housing scheme have all been crippled by corruption.

And, for the umpteenth time, the name of Ace Magashule came to the fore.

Refilwe Moloto asked journalist Erin Bates, who has been following proceedings, to summarise a week that took its toll on Zondo and a witness who broke down in tears.

Will Zondo issue a summons for Zuma’s appearance? … Zuma has only appeared once… he since cited medical treatment in Cuba, preparing for his criminal trial and staying away because of Covid-19 as some of the reasons why he hasn’t been able to return, as he would like to. Erin Bates, journalist

The pressure really is on now… Zuma doesn’t have the same political clout as before. The fact that he hasn’t appeared this week is telling. Erin Bates, journalist

We’ve had astounding evidence about another flagrantly wasteful tender in the Free State, this time around 2010 and 2011. Erin Bates, journalist

One of the lines [in the statement from the Jacob Zuma Foundation, chaired by delinquent director Dudu Myeni] is that Zondo is attempting to humiliate Zuma… they expressed disappointment in Zondo’s perceived ‘obsession’ with Zuma… Erin Bates, journalist

Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day of evidence when we heard that over R600 million for a Free State RDP housing project just vanished and former Premier Ace Magashule – now the secretary-general of the ANC - and former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane both being implicated in this corrupt tender… Erin Bates, journalist

People are living in houses with asbestos. Others don’t have houses and R600 million just vanishes! It’s devasting! It’s sad and awful – there were resignation and defeat in Zondo’s remarks. Erin Bates, journalist

