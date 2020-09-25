Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Covid-19 and the economic devastation wrought by the resultant lockdown has tough us many valuable money lessons.
Heed them, and your financial future will be brighter than it would’ve been if the pandemic never happened.
It’s going to take a while for our finances to recover – some people are starting over.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) asked personal finance author Palesa Lengolo (“Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You”) for advice on recovering financially after Covid-19.
Don’t be hard on yourself when rebuilding your finances. Have patience and avoid desperation. Don’t get into wrong things to speed up the process.Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
Lesson 1
We’re living too close to the edge – we haven’t saved for a rainy day, never mind the storm that inevitably comes.
It’s not only individuals – companies, governments and entire societies need to save more; they need buffers against inescapable calamities that are simply part of life.
You learned you should’ve saved more. You know now you will… even if you don’t have the same income as before. The most important thing about saving is the habit itself – even if you start with just R100…Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
Lesson 2
Our interests are inextricably intertwined.
If one business fails, it reverberates through the economy.
We only have each other – we must collaborate and (apologies to Vanilla Ice) listen.
RELATED: Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Entrepreneurs are coming together, putting their financial resources together in order to stay up… Reach out, ask for help… If you make shoes, and you know another shoe manufacturer… you can collaborate… the pie isn’t too small… Explore working with others…Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
For more detail, listen to the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices'
"Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this."Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA
Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More