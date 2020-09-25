SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
South Africa has the 10th most confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world.
It dropped from eighth place in the last week, overtaken by Spain and Argentina, each with around 10 000 more cases.
At its peak, the country - still Africa's Covid-19 epicentre - ranked fifth in the world.
South Africa has recorded the 13th most deaths due to Covid-19.
The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, followed by India and Brazil.
Countries ranked by total confirmed cases of Covid-19
-
USA - 7 million
-
India - 5.7 million
-
Brazil - 4.7 million
-
Russia - 1.1 million
-
Colombia - 791 000
-
Peru - 783 000
-
Mexico - 715 000
-
Spain - 704 000
-
Argentina - 678 000
-
South Africa - 667 000
Countries ranked by Covid-19 deaths
-
US - 202 798
-
Brazil - 139 808
-
India - 91 149
-
Mexico - 75 439
-
United Kingdom - 41 902
-
Italy - 35 781
-
Peru - 31 870
-
France - 31 333
-
Spain - 31 118
-
Iran - 25 015
-
Colombia - 24 746
-
Russia - 19 867
-
South Africa - 16 283
-
Argentina - 14 766
