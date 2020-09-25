SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina





South Africa has the 10th most confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world.

It dropped from eighth place in the last week, overtaken by Spain and Argentina, each with around 10 000 more cases.

At its peak, the country - still Africa's Covid-19 epicentre - ranked fifth in the world.

South Africa has recorded the 13th most deaths due to Covid-19.

The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, followed by India and Brazil.

Countries ranked by total confirmed cases of Covid-19

USA - 7 million

India - 5.7 million

Brazil - 4.7 million

Russia - 1.1 million

Colombia - 791 000

Peru - 783 000

Mexico - 715 000

Spain - 704 000

Argentina - 678 000

South Africa - 667 000

Countries ranked by Covid-19 deaths