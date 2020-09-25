Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear
The case against Zane Kilian – the man implicated in the murder of top detective Charl Kinnear – has been postponed until 5 October.
Police arrested Kilian in Gauteng earlier in the week and brought him to Cape Town where he was formally charged.
Kinnear was a senior member of the Cape’s anti-gang unit, tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld.
He was gunned down outside his house.
The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court was filled with heavily armed police as Kilian was brought into the dock on Friday.
He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and for the illegal interception of communication.
Kieno Kammies interviewed EWN reporter Shamiela Fisher.
The court appearance was quite brief… We heard before proceedings there was going to be a postponement of 14 days for further investigation…Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN
The court was filled with armed police officers and the commander of the anti-gang unit was also present… Our phones had to be switched off…Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN
We expect a bail application on the 5th of October. For now, he’s being held at the Bellville police station.Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN
Kilian is a big guy. He wore a hooded top that he never removed once. We don’t know much about him…Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft
"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend
The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.Read More
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report
A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.Read More
Cape Town's GBV 'hotspots' to get extra police resources
Rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa are among some of the highest in the world.Read More
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'
The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le RouxRead More