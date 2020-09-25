Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear





The case against Zane Kilian – the man implicated in the murder of top detective Charl Kinnear – has been postponed until 5 October.

Charl Kinnear. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Police arrested Kilian in Gauteng earlier in the week and brought him to Cape Town where he was formally charged.

Kinnear was a senior member of the Cape’s anti-gang unit, tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld.

He was gunned down outside his house.

The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court was filled with heavily armed police as Kilian was brought into the dock on Friday.

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and for the illegal interception of communication.

Kieno Kammies interviewed EWN reporter Shamiela Fisher.

The court appearance was quite brief… We heard before proceedings there was going to be a postponement of 14 days for further investigation… Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN

The court was filled with armed police officers and the commander of the anti-gang unit was also present… Our phones had to be switched off… Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN

We expect a bail application on the 5th of October. For now, he’s being held at the Bellville police station. Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN

Kilian is a big guy. He wore a hooded top that he never removed once. We don’t know much about him… Shamiela Fisher, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.