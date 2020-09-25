Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
25 September 2020 2:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
United States
Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
USA
Billionaires
Pandemic
COVID-19
uber-rich
Americans for Tax Fairness

The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers.

Covid-19 has plunged millions of people back into extreme poverty.

The world’s richest people, however, are having a great pandemic.

Change in wealth during the Covid-19 pandemic

  • Jeff Bezos +R1.3 trillion ($73 billion)

  • Elon Musk +R1.1 trillion ($67 billion)

  • Mark Zuckerberg +R786 billion ($46 billion)

South African-American billionaire Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek.

The United States’ 643 billionaires are collectively R14.5 trillion (US$845 billion) richer today than in March.

However, inequality is rife, even among billionaires.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg – the top three gainers – took about 16% of the spoils, leaving the rest to the remaining 640 billionaires.

Musk is now worth about R1.6 trillion ($93,7 billion) making him, by far, the wealthiest person ever to be born and raised in Africa.

He continues to hold South African citizenship, along with being a citizen of the USA and Canada.

Click here for the data in the table above and for all billionaires (courtesy of Americans for Tax Fairness).


