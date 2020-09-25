Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic
Covid-19 has plunged millions of people back into extreme poverty.
The world’s richest people, however, are having a great pandemic.
Change in wealth during the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Jeff Bezos +R1.3 trillion ($73 billion)
-
Elon Musk +R1.1 trillion ($67 billion)
-
Mark Zuckerberg +R786 billion ($46 billion)
The United States’ 643 billionaires are collectively R14.5 trillion (US$845 billion) richer today than in March.
However, inequality is rife, even among billionaires.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg – the top three gainers – took about 16% of the spoils, leaving the rest to the remaining 640 billionaires.
Musk is now worth about R1.6 trillion ($93,7 billion) making him, by far, the wealthiest person ever to be born and raised in Africa.
He continues to hold South African citizenship, along with being a citizen of the USA and Canada.
Click here for the data in the table above and for all billionaires (courtesy of Americans for Tax Fairness).
More from Business
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs
'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft
"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More