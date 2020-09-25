Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development





Decriminalise the use and possession of recreational drugs, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the United Nations this week.

It's fun now, but wait 'till the cops arrive.

Bogopane-Zulu called for a review of international drug conventions at a UN meeting organised by the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

She argued that drug policy must be informed by the welfare of users.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bogopane-Zulu.

He also spoke with Shaun Shelly, a researcher at the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Pretoria and Head of Drug Policy at TB HIV Care.

Law enforcement agencies should separate the addiction of the user and the criminal aspect of it… arrests for small drug quantities for personal use has overburdened our system… Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister - Department of Social Development

Finally, some people in power are saying that the criminalisation of people who use drugs is ineffective and causes more harm than good. Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

The data tells us a lot of people use drugs without negative consequences. Negative consequences usually relate to poor quality drugs, or ending up in jail… Public opinion will sway when they see results… Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

Listen to the interviews in the audio clips below.