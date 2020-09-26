Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am
For an hour on Sunday, starting at 10 am, comedian Marc Lottering will take listeners on a journey through his childhood, sharing some of the music that was part of the soundtrack to his life.
Lottering’s hour forms part of CapeTalk’s new weekend music show with the very best of the 80s and 90s.
We call it #AnHourWith, and it’ll feature some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities taking over the airwaves for an hour.
Mike Wills interviewed Lottering about upcoming, hour-long stint on CapeTalk as music DJ.
Listen to the interview in the audio below – and remember to tune in tomorrow (Sunday) on 567 mediumwave, on DStv Channel 885, or stream live on our website at 10 am!
