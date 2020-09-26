Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common hormonal condition in women, and the leading cause of female infertility, yet very little is known about it. In a bid to educate people on this condition that affects one in every five women globally, September is PCOS awareness month.
Dr Kerusha Naidoo is a homoeopathic doctor with a special interest in female hormonal imbalances specifically PCOS. She says that the name of the condition is misleading, as it implies that it only affects the ovaries, but in reality, it affects much more.
It actually affects the brain, liver, the adrenal glands as well as the pancreas.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
According to Dr Naidoo, the symptoms she looks out for to diagnose PCOS include:
Irregular periods If a woman has her period every 2 -3 weeks or every 2 - 3 months it is considered irregular.
High levels of male hormones They look for this through bloodwork or clinically. Clinical signs include excessive hair on the chin, chest and tummy area, as well as acne on the jawline and chin.
Cysts in the ovaries According to Dr Naidoo, a common question that comes up is do you have to have cysts in my ovaries to be diagnosed with PCOS? The answer is no. You just need two of the three symptoms to be diagnosed.
If you are experiencing irregular periods, an ultrasound and bloodwork are needed to confirm whether you have one or both of the remaining symptoms to be diagnosed with PCOS. Dr Naidoo says the women of reproductive age are most likely to get it. This is a broad range of women which accounts for the commonality of the condition.
A girl gets her first period which is marked at age 11, estimated. At that age to about 45, you can have symptoms of PCOS.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
That's the shocking bit, women aren't aware of this condition, but it's so common.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
One of the main effects of PCOS according to Dr Naidoo, is subfertility, rather than infertility.
There is a likelihood of the patient becoming pregnant, it's just that they are having difficulty falling pregnant because they are not ovulating. That is the main thing with PCOS, is that by not ovulating, you are not releasing an egg for sperm to go and fertilise.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
While a lot of the other symptoms of PCOS are cosmetic, (struggling to lose weight, acne and excess hair), there are major health risks as well. According to Dr Naidoo, insulin resistance is one of the driving forces behind PCOS and that brings with it its own set of risks. High cholesterol levels are also common in PCOS patients.
Because of insulin resistance, about 50% of women before the age of 50, if they don't treat the insulin resistance, have a substantially increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
We commonly see high cholesterol levels in patients with PCOS, therefore they are at higher risk of developing heart conditions.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
Women with PCOS, unfortunately, suffer from depression, because of decreased nuero-transmitters.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
Other health risks include an increased risk of endometrial cancer and non-alcoholic liver disease. Because of the hormonal imbalance, diet is very important in helping curb some of the effects of PCOS. Dr Naidoo recommends going dairy-free.
Dairy promotes inflammation. In PCOS you have a chronic state of low-grade inflammation, so you don't want to contribute to that.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
By cutting out dairy, you actually decrease the amount of acne as well. It also prompts ovulation. By leading a healthy lifestyle, having a balanced meal with your healthy carbs, a protein and a healthy snack, that will reduce your weight which is a huge problem with PCOS.Dr Kerusha Naidoo, Homeopathic doctor
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Lifestyle
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release
Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more
Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches
Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck.Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More