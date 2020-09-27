Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes. 27 September 2020 12:07 PM
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media. 27 September 2020 9:35 AM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
View all Local
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake

27 September 2020 9:35 AM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Earthquake
cape town earthquake
6.2 earthquake

Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media.

On Saturday evening, Cape Town was shaken by tremors, resulting from an earthquake that occurred off South Africa's coast. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake originated about 1,600 kilometres from the south-east coast of the country and was a magnitude of 6.2.

While tremors were felt in parts of the city, there appears to be no structural damage or risk to public safety, according to reports. Those who felt the tremors, took to social media to report them, with some looking for answers and other commenting on the event.

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation has stated that there could be some aftershock after from the earthquake.

We are not looking at a major crack that happening, it's actually just the earth shuffling. It's like when you have a small stone in your shoe, you will just move a little bit.

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

This was a very tiny move of the earth.

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

Most of the big earthquakes, if it's a 6.2 wave, then you have what we call aftershocks that is possible.

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

There have also been reports of a second tremor in Cape Town on social media, that has occurred on Sunday Morning, but that has yet to be confirmed. He adds that the motions that Cape Town were picking up from the earthquake was a settling motion.

Listen to the full audio below.


27 September 2020 9:35 AM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Earthquake
cape town earthquake
6.2 earthquake

More from Local

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why

27 September 2020 12:07 PM

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ecstasy mandy mdma 123rf 123rflifestyle

Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development

25 September 2020 3:37 PM

"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

25 September 2020 12:49 PM

"The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina

25 September 2020 12:10 PM

At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

25 September 2020 9:17 AM

"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

villa mansion pool dusk 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

24 September 2020 12:49 PM

"There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-agreementjpg

Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)

23 September 2020 8:00 PM

The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvermine reservoir

Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend

23 September 2020 5:50 PM

The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption Watch

Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report

23 September 2020 5:36 PM

A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am

Entertainment

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Business

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

5 more arrested for SAPS car rebranding scam worth R56mil

27 September 2020 9:17 AM

UPDATE: Second tremor hits Cape Town on Sunday

27 September 2020 8:40 AM

Nyanga police yet to make breakthrough in murder of family of four

27 September 2020 8:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA