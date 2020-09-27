CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake





On Saturday evening, Cape Town was shaken by tremors, resulting from an earthquake that occurred off South Africa's coast. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake originated about 1,600 kilometres from the south-east coast of the country and was a magnitude of 6.2.

While tremors were felt in parts of the city, there appears to be no structural damage or risk to public safety, according to reports. Those who felt the tremors, took to social media to report them, with some looking for answers and other commenting on the event.

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation has stated that there could be some aftershock after from the earthquake.

We are not looking at a major crack that happening, it's actually just the earth shuffling. It's like when you have a small stone in your shoe, you will just move a little bit. Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

This was a very tiny move of the earth. Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

Most of the big earthquakes, if it's a 6.2 wave, then you have what we call aftershocks that is possible. Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers Foundation

There have also been reports of a second tremor in Cape Town on social media, that has occurred on Sunday Morning, but that has yet to be confirmed. He adds that the motions that Cape Town were picking up from the earthquake was a settling motion.

Prelim M6.2 Earthquake south of Africa Sep-26 17:10 UTC, updates https://t.co/PpKyrEAC4J — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) September 26, 2020

Felt it in Cape Town, house shook, floor vibrated. Lasted 5 seconds — GGMU (@AfricaaGuy) September 26, 2020

So a pandemic wasn't enough, now 2 tremors in 12 hours 😅Cape Town #earthquake pic.twitter.com/IF2vDelkEf — The Physicist (@PaleBlueDot96) September 27, 2020

The scriptwriter for 2020 is stoned, or drunk or possibly both.

An earthquake in Cape Town.

A whole bloody earthquake. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/vRfwbqrLsX — tracey saunders (@curiousgyrl) September 26, 2020

