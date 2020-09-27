Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience





The covid-19 pandemic has changed many things in our economy and society, the effects of which we will only fully understand after proper research. One area that has caught the interest of a group of researchers is childbirth.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife and one of Cape Town's best know lactation consultant, is on a team of researchers that are trying to find out the impact lockdown has had on expecting mothers and their partners. They are calling on parents who had children during lockdown to share their experiences with them.

We're really hoping to be able to get these answers together and describe a bit more the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on birth, and new parenting experiences. Particularly on mother and fathers. Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

And then, very importantly, to identify those areas, for interventions to support parents. This is really the big reason why we are doing this research. Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

Some of the interventions, according to Numanoglu, includes engaging with hospitals and even government policymakers and look at what they can to improve these experiences are having and how they can make it better, without parents feeling so isolated.

As this is the first time we have had a pandemic, Numanoglu says it the first time they can properly look at these effects. Expecting parents had to go through this trying time, without the physical support of their loved ones, no baby showers and in some cases, partners were not allowed at the hospital during the birth. Then new parents come how and again had to do everything in isolation.

We know birth can be one the most amazing, fulfilling and exciting life experiences. It has such a big aspect on some many things, with the mom coming home with confidence and joy and strength so instinctive bonding can be promoted. Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

If the birth feelings are sort of like fear and isolation and confusion, that can impact the bonding and be very difficult going forward. Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

Numanoglu says they need as many people as possible to fill out their survey for the research. If you or anyone you know had the experiencing of giving birth during lockdown and would like to participate, you can find the survey here.

Listen to the full audio below: