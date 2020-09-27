Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes. 27 September 2020 12:07 PM
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media. 27 September 2020 9:35 AM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
View all Local
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience

27 September 2020 10:30 AM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Lockdown
birth during lockdown
lockdown research

Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed many things in our economy and society, the effects of which we will only fully understand after proper research. One area that has caught the interest of a group of researchers is childbirth.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife and one of Cape Town's best know lactation consultant, is on a team of researchers that are trying to find out the impact lockdown has had on expecting mothers and their partners. They are calling on parents who had children during lockdown to share their experiences with them.

We're really hoping to be able to get these answers together and describe a bit more the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on birth, and new parenting experiences. Particularly on mother and fathers.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

And then, very importantly, to identify those areas, for interventions to support parents. This is really the big reason why we are doing this research.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

Some of the interventions, according to Numanoglu, includes engaging with hospitals and even government policymakers and look at what they can to improve these experiences are having and how they can make it better, without parents feeling so isolated.

As this is the first time we have had a pandemic, Numanoglu says it the first time they can properly look at these effects. Expecting parents had to go through this trying time, without the physical support of their loved ones, no baby showers and in some cases, partners were not allowed at the hospital during the birth. Then new parents come how and again had to do everything in isolation.

We know birth can be one the most amazing, fulfilling and exciting life experiences. It has such a big aspect on some many things, with the mom coming home with confidence and joy and strength so instinctive bonding can be promoted.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

If the birth feelings are sort of like fear and isolation and confusion, that can impact the bonding and be very difficult going forward.

Emma Numanoglu, registered nurse, midwife

Numanoglu says they need as many people as possible to fill out their survey for the research. If you or anyone you know had the experiencing of giving birth during lockdown and would like to participate, you can find the survey here.

Listen to the full audio below:


