Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'

28 September 2020 8:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WCED
Wesley Neumann

Heathfield High School SGB's Brandon De Kock says the charges against Principal Wesley Neumann are 'ridiculous.'

Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, is fighting for his professional life. He is being charged by the Western Cape Department of Education for 10 transgressions including not getting teachers and pupils back to class in August as per the directive of the provincial education bosses, says Refilwe.

He faces a plea hearing at 1 pm on Monday.

Brandon De Kock of the school's governing body or SGB tells Refilwe Moloto why they are standing by their principal.

Mr Neuman has dedicated his life to the holistic development of children...and all this counts for nothing in this time because of the pressing charges brought against him by the WCED.

Brandon De Kock, Heathfield High School SGB

De Kock says the charges relate mainly to Covid-19.

But there is also one that is actually ridiculous. According to them (WCED) he threatened to assault a learner by pointing a finger at them.

Brandon De Kock, Heathfield High School SGB

He says video footage seen by non-academic staff at the school corroborates that he did not assault a learner.

He adds Heathfield High does not have the infrastructure or technology of more affluent schools, but workbooks and other methods were used for learners.

So learning did take place.

Brandon De Kock, Heathfield High School SGB

He says the WCED dod not consult with the SGB before issuing the sanction against Neuwman.

De Kock believes the WCED fired Neuman because he holds a different perspective to the department.

I think its a personal attack, it is a political attack, it smacks of bullying and victimisation, dictatorship on their part. There is no entity of underprivileged schools and Mr Neuwman was trying to protect the community and the learners. he did nothing untoward during this time.

Brandon De Kock, Heathfield High School SGB

He says they will fight this to the bitter end.

Is there not freedom of speech? The WCED does not like you to disagree with them.

Brandon De Kock, Heathfield High School SGB

He says there is huge community support for Neumann.


