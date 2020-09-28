Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden





With the weather having warmed up, some homeowners are finding snakes coming onto their properties and snake catchers such as Davine Sansom are getting more callouts as a result.

Sansom speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what you need to do if you have one of these uninvited guests

If you see a snake, stay at a safe distance and keep eyes on the snake at all times, advised Sansom.

The golden rule is to keep your eyes on the snake at all times. Davine Sansom, Snake handler

Phone a qualified, registered snake handler.

The majority of snake handlers in Cape Town are all qualified and registered with Cape Nature. Davine Sansom, Snake handler

A snake handler will remove the snake and return it to a nature reserve nearby.

The Cape is home to three venomous snakes, the Boomslang, Cape Cobra, and the Puff Adder .

Boomslangs are drop-for-drop the most venomous snakes in Africa, but very shy, reluctant to bite, mostly tree-dwellers, so not many bites have been recorded. Davine Sansom, Snake handler

The Cape Cobra has a deadly and quick-acting neurotoxic venom

The vast majority of snakes in the Cape are not harmful.

Spring is here so they will start popping out and basking in the sun, hunting for food, looking for water. Davine Sansom, Snake handler

It's also the beginning of the mating season for snakes.

Snakes will not attack unless scared, but Sansom says it is possible a dog could be bitten if it goes for a snake.

Dog owners should ensure if their pet is bitten that they identify the snake and take the dog to the vet as soon as possible, she adds.

Snakes are very misunderstood creatures. They are very beautiful. Davine Sansom, Snake handler

Listen to the interview below: