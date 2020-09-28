Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden
With the weather having warmed up, some homeowners are finding snakes coming onto their properties and snake catchers such as Davine Sansom are getting more callouts as a result.
Sansom speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what you need to do if you have one of these uninvited guests
If you see a snake, stay at a safe distance and keep eyes on the snake at all times, advised Sansom.
The golden rule is to keep your eyes on the snake at all times.Davine Sansom, Snake handler
Phone a qualified, registered snake handler.
The majority of snake handlers in Cape Town are all qualified and registered with Cape Nature.Davine Sansom, Snake handler
A snake handler will remove the snake and return it to a nature reserve nearby.
The Cape is home to three venomous snakes, the Boomslang, Cape Cobra, and the Puff Adder .
Boomslangs are drop-for-drop the most venomous snakes in Africa, but very shy, reluctant to bite, mostly tree-dwellers, so not many bites have been recorded.Davine Sansom, Snake handler
The Cape Cobra has a deadly and quick-acting neurotoxic venom
The vast majority of snakes in the Cape are not harmful.
Spring is here so they will start popping out and basking in the sun, hunting for food, looking for water.Davine Sansom, Snake handler
It's also the beginning of the mating season for snakes.
Snakes will not attack unless scared, but Sansom says it is possible a dog could be bitten if it goes for a snake.
Dog owners should ensure if their pet is bitten that they identify the snake and take the dog to the vet as soon as possible, she adds.
Snakes are very misunderstood creatures. They are very beautiful.Davine Sansom, Snake handler
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.Read More
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.Read More
Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff
Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.Read More
Hawks rescue 11 women in human trafficking bust
The Hawks have arrested five suspects in connection with a suspected human trafficking ring on Sunday.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
CEO describes ultimate wilderness experience backpacking through Kruger Park
Businessman Philippe Hoeblich spent eight days trekking across the Kruger National Park accompanied by two rangers.Read More
Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, has confirmed that there was an emergency evacuation at the Green Point Community Health Clinic on Monday morning.Read More
'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'
Heathfield High School SGB's Brandon De Kock says the charges against Principal Wesley Neumann are 'ridiculous.'Read More
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes.Read More
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake
Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media.Read More