Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire





According to Dr Cloete, a fire broke out in a vacant building adjacent to the clinic, causing smoke to enter into the premises.

Staff evacuated the building around 9am and temporarily suspended some services.

Dr Cloete says some patients were asked to reschedule their appointments while the clinic staff assess the situation.

Fire services have responded to the blaze, which is believed to have been started by homeless people occupying the vacant building.

