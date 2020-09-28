Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire
According to Dr Cloete, a fire broke out in a vacant building adjacent to the clinic, causing smoke to enter into the premises.
Staff evacuated the building around 9am and temporarily suspended some services.
Dr Cloete says some patients were asked to reschedule their appointments while the clinic staff assess the situation.
Fire services have responded to the blaze, which is believed to have been started by homeless people occupying the vacant building.
At about 9am the staff became aware of smoke in the building.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
They quickly got everybody out of the building because of smoke in the building to make sure that everyone is safe.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
A vacant building adjacent to the clinic, which is regularly occupied by homeless people, had a fire in it.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The staff is speculating that it must have been a fire that was started by a homeless person.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
