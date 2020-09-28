CEO describes ultimate wilderness experience backpacking through Kruger Park
Hoeblich, the founder and CEO of energy start-up PayGas, says the experience has taught him to be more resourceful and respectful to nature.
He says spending time in the wilderness highlights just how precious natural resources such as water are.
He walked over 80 kilometres during the eight-day trail, carrying all his supplies and necessities, accompanied by two guides, surrounded by the bush and its animals.
Hoeblich says the experience allows people to unplug and reflect on what is truly important for their survival.
We did 8 days, 80 kilometres backpack trail, full autonomy - meaning that you need to carry your food, you need to dig a dry bank from the river to get water to drink and for washing.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
It's a completely incredible experience.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
When you go with your car in Kruger National Park, it's like watching a movie... But when you are doing a backpack trail, then you are inside the movie.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
The rangers teach you how to approach the animals without disturbing [them] and without them noticing you.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
We approached a lioness, elephants, buffalo, leopard, and a white rhino... It was an incredible experience.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
We need to get back to the basics.Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.Read More
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.Read More
Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff
Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.Read More
Hawks rescue 11 women in human trafficking bust
The Hawks have arrested five suspects in connection with a suspected human trafficking ring on Sunday.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, has confirmed that there was an emergency evacuation at the Green Point Community Health Clinic on Monday morning.Read More
'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'
Heathfield High School SGB's Brandon De Kock says the charges against Principal Wesley Neumann are 'ridiculous.'Read More
Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden
The golden rule is to keep your eye on the snake, call a registered handler so it is caught and returned to a nature reserve.Read More
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes.Read More
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake
Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media.Read More