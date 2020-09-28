CEO describes ultimate wilderness experience backpacking through Kruger Park





Hoeblich, the founder and CEO of energy start-up PayGas, says the experience has taught him to be more resourceful and respectful to nature.

He says spending time in the wilderness highlights just how precious natural resources such as water are.

He walked over 80 kilometres during the eight-day trail, carrying all his supplies and necessities, accompanied by two guides, surrounded by the bush and its animals.

Hoeblich says the experience allows people to unplug and reflect on what is truly important for their survival.

We did 8 days, 80 kilometres backpack trail, full autonomy - meaning that you need to carry your food, you need to dig a dry bank from the river to get water to drink and for washing. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

It's a completely incredible experience. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

When you go with your car in Kruger National Park, it's like watching a movie... But when you are doing a backpack trail, then you are inside the movie. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

The rangers teach you how to approach the animals without disturbing [them] and without them noticing you. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

We approached a lioness, elephants, buffalo, leopard, and a white rhino... It was an incredible experience. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

We need to get back to the basics. Philippe Hoeblich, CEO and Founder - PayGas

