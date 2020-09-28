[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94
Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the world record on Thursday for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, according to The World Guinness Records.
It was a title previously held by American actor Jennifer Aniston when she joined the popular social media platform last year.
The 94-year-old icon of conservation spoke in his first Insta video about how he has decided to use what is a new platform for him, to bring more attention to the plight of our planet.
As we all know, the world is in trouble.Sir David Attenborough
View this post on Instagram
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
