[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94





Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the world record on Thursday for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, according to The World Guinness Records.

It was a title previously held by American actor Jennifer Aniston when she joined the popular social media platform last year.

The 94-year-old icon of conservation spoke in his first Insta video about how he has decided to use what is a new platform for him, to bring more attention to the plight of our planet.

As we all know, the world is in trouble. Sir David Attenborough

