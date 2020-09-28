Hawks rescue 11 women in human trafficking bust





Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says 11 women were rescued during the operation in Rustenburg in the North West and in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Two men were apprehended in Kuruman and three in Rustenberg on Sunday. Mulaudzi says the cases are connected.

The suspects are accused of trafficking young women locally and from neighbouring countries to work in brothels.

It's alleged that the women were drugged and kept as sex slaves.

The five suspects were due to appear in court on Monday as the Hawks works to ascertain their nationalities.

The cases are connected... by later today we should be able to know exactly who they are and their dealings in the country Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

We are trying to [ascertain] the citizenship of these suspects working closely with the Department of Home Affairs. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

11 women were rescued, six are from South Africa, one from Zambia, one from Zimbabwe and four from Lesotho. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

