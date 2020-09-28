Hawks rescue 11 women in human trafficking bust
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says 11 women were rescued during the operation in Rustenburg in the North West and in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Two men were apprehended in Kuruman and three in Rustenberg on Sunday. Mulaudzi says the cases are connected.
The suspects are accused of trafficking young women locally and from neighbouring countries to work in brothels.
It's alleged that the women were drugged and kept as sex slaves.
The five suspects were due to appear in court on Monday as the Hawks works to ascertain their nationalities.
The cases are connected... by later today we should be able to know exactly who they are and their dealings in the countryBrigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
We are trying to [ascertain] the citizenship of these suspects working closely with the Department of Home Affairs.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
11 women were rescued, six are from South Africa, one from Zambia, one from Zimbabwe and four from Lesotho.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.Read More
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.Read More
Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff
Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
CEO describes ultimate wilderness experience backpacking through Kruger Park
Businessman Philippe Hoeblich spent eight days trekking across the Kruger National Park accompanied by two rangers.Read More
Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, has confirmed that there was an emergency evacuation at the Green Point Community Health Clinic on Monday morning.Read More
'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'
Heathfield High School SGB's Brandon De Kock says the charges against Principal Wesley Neumann are 'ridiculous.'Read More
Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden
The golden rule is to keep your eye on the snake, call a registered handler so it is caught and returned to a nature reserve.Read More
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes.Read More
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake
Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media.Read More