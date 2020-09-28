Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff





Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

It is very exciting to have the dam levels like that. We last saw them like this in 2014. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

He says we need to change the way we approach payment for water and be more forward-looking.

And a tariff on the infrastructure - which is really what we are paying for - needs to put in place. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

We cannot be in a situation where we are running out of the water as we did in 2018, and there is no forward-thinking and planning for infrastructure development. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

I still think our water is too cheap. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town below: