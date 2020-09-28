Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
From organising a fitness and empowerment programme to doing charity work through a newly formed foundation, Rachel Kolisi is a busy woman.
The wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and mother of four says she has been blessed to be able to use her influence for a good cause.
During the lockdown, she and her husband were able to launch the Kolisi Foundation with the support of many organisations and individuals who came on board to support their vision.
The Kolisi Foundation has helped provide food relief and personal protective equipment (PPE) to communities across South Africa during the Covid-19 lockdown.
We are so fortunate to have had the time to be on the road, in communities, and realising some of the biggest needs in South Africa and how we can help and be a part of the change.Rachel Kolisi
We are so grateful that we were able to launch the foundation.Rachel Kolisi
Rachel says it was an adjustment having her husband at home full-time while professional sporting was suspended.
She says that she is now reassured that her marriage will survive when Siya retires from rugby one day.
He [Siya] has been an absolute champion in this lockdown. There have been days where my sanity has been touch and go and he's held the whole crew together.Rachel Kolisi
We've been able to do so much incredible work and I am so glad to know that our marriage will survive post-rugby. It was a great test!Rachel Kolisi
Rachel co-founded the Rise Women community in June 2019, which has now given birth to Rise Studios, a community open to both men and women to help them thrive through lockdown.
"It's really to help people live their best and most purposeful lives through health and fitness", Rachel tells Cape Talk Pippa Hudson.
Rise will be hosting a virtual 5K run which will take place on Saturday 10 October and can be done wherever the participant lives.
Tickets for the Run with Rise online event cost R50 and 20% of the ticket proceeds will go to Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West.
Listen to Rachel Kolisi in conversation with Pippa Hudson:
