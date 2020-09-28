Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SA's devastated hospitality industry road to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Kevin Lings, Stanlib's chief economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

28 September 2020 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Housing
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
housing shortage
wood
residential property
SU
home construction
homebuilding
decent housing
wooden houses
wood chip exports
Phillip Crafford
Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).

South Africa has enough wood, right now, to build 95 000 houses per year, according to Philip Crafford, a PhD candidate at the Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University.

Crafford researched the potential for using wood as primary housebuilding material in South Africa.

It’s possible that, in the long-term, all houses in the country can be built with wood, found Crafford.

Wood currently exported as chips would have to be diverted towards local homebuilding and trees would have to be planted in areas earmarked for afforestation.

Crafford’s models show that if all new homes were made of wood it could decrease the residential building sector’s energy requirements by 30%.

One in 100 new houses in South Africa are wood-based.

In the US, Canada and Australia more than nine in 10 new homes are wood-based.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Crafford.

Unfortunately, we export a lot of wood chips to Asian countries… Adding value to our local resource, creating jobs [his vision] …

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

We’ve got an excellent forestry industry…

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

The potential is to shift it all the way to 100% [of homes built]. The resource is not the issue… We could [right now] build close to 34 000 homes of 114m2…

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

RELATED: SA could build 95,000 wooden houses a year – here's why it should, according to a new study (Business Insider South Africa)


