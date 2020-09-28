All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
South Africa has enough wood, right now, to build 95 000 houses per year, according to Philip Crafford, a PhD candidate at the Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University.
Crafford researched the potential for using wood as primary housebuilding material in South Africa.
It’s possible that, in the long-term, all houses in the country can be built with wood, found Crafford.
Wood currently exported as chips would have to be diverted towards local homebuilding and trees would have to be planted in areas earmarked for afforestation.
Crafford’s models show that if all new homes were made of wood it could decrease the residential building sector’s energy requirements by 30%.
One in 100 new houses in South Africa are wood-based.
In the US, Canada and Australia more than nine in 10 new homes are wood-based.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Crafford.
Unfortunately, we export a lot of wood chips to Asian countries… Adding value to our local resource, creating jobs [his vision] …Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
We’ve got an excellent forestry industry…Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
The potential is to shift it all the way to 100% [of homes built]. The resource is not the issue… We could [right now] build close to 34 000 homes of 114m2…Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
RELATED: SA could build 95,000 wooden houses a year – here’s why it should, according to a new study (Business Insider South Africa)
More from Business
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic
The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs
'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience
Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth.Read More
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries
Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome.Read More
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release
Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more
Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).Read More